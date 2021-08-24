OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 17-year-old murder suspect has turned himself in after being sought on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon, the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release.

The victim, Creflo Tansia, 18, of Ottawa died in hospital after he was shot on Murray Street near Beausoleil Drive at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. It was Ottawa's 14th homicide of 2021.

A second man was also shot.

The suspect is now facing a charge of first-degree murder and police believe he was not acting alone. Investigators continue to search for other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.