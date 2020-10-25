OTTAWA -- A 17-year-old North Dundas man is facing charges in connection to incidents at a Chesterville residence and Winchester business this weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call at a residence on Queen Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers received a report that an individual had attacked a 31-year-old man with an edged weapon. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital. Police say officers arrested a male on Saturday; he was treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

On Oct. 23, the OPP responded to an assault call at a business in Winchester. Police say the investigation revealed the suspect had assaulted another male youth and threatened him.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP Crime Unit announced the 17-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.