15 things to do in Ottawa during the holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holiday season.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators play three times at Canadian Tire Centre over the holidays.
- Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. – Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. – Senators vs. New Jersey Devils
- Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. – Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres
For tickets and information, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates his goal with teammates Claude Giroux, left to right, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub during third period NHL action against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Ottawa, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa PWHL
Ottawa’s professional women’s hockey team will play their historic first game at the Arena at TD Place on Jan. 2
The game is sold out, but the league says they are considering releasing additional tickets to the home opener.
Ottawa hosts Montreal at 7 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit Ottawa.thepwhl.com.
The hockey arena at TD Place is home to Ottawa’s PWHL team. Ottawa, Ont. Nov. 15, 2023. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa).
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's are home once during the holiday season.
The 67's host the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.
On Monday, Jan. 1, the 67's travel to Kingston to play the Frontenacs at the Leon's Centre.
For tickets to 67's games, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/
National Arts Centre
Here is a look at the events scheduled for the National Arts Centre over the holidays.
- Dec. 22 – Good Lovelies Christmas Concert
- Dec. 23 – Kellylee Evans: Winter Song
- Dec. 26-31 – Broadway Across Canada presents Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
For tickets and information, click here.
Bell Capital Cup
The 23rd annual Bell Capital Cup runs from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 at arenas across Ottawa.
For schedules and information, visit https://www.bellcapitalcup.ca/
Museums
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open over the holidays. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.
- Canadian Museum of Nature (The museum is closed on Dec. 24, 25, 26 and Jan. 1)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum (The museum is open daily from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7. The museum is closed on Christmas Day)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum (The museum is closed on Christmas Day)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum (The museum is open Thursday to Monday. The museum is closed on Christmas Day)
- Canadian War Museum (The museum is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day)
- Canadian Museum of History (The museum is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day)
- National Gallery of Canada (The National Gallery is closed on Mondays until Jan. 1, including Christmas Day. The National Gallery is open on New Year's Day)
- Ottawa Art Gallery (The museum is closed on Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year's Day)
Skating
You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the City of Ottawa's website.
- Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Lansdowne Park skating court
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
Skaters on the ice at the Rink of Dreams outside Ottawa City Hall. March 18, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
Cross-country skiing
You can go cross-country skiing on several trails in the Ottawa this winter, weather permitting.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trails along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
- Ottawa West Winter Trail Enjoy 21 km of groomed winter trails for cross-country skiing in west Ottawa this winter.
Skiers enjoy the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/. There will be no guided tours available on Christmas Day and on New Year's Day.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The experience will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
People take photos as the Peace Tower and Centre Block of Parliament Hill are lit with projections for Lights Across Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Magic of Lights
Enjoy a drive-thru holiday lights experience at Wesley Clover Parks this holiday season.
Magic of Lights features your favourite holiday scenes and characters using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
Magic of Lights continues until Jan. 7.
For more information and tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/
Winter Lights Across Canada
Thousands of lights are on display in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau this holiday season as part of the Pathway of Lights.
As part of the Winter Lights Across Canada program, several sites will be lit up for the holidays, including the National War Memorial, Confederation Park, Jacques-Cartier Park, Portage Park and the Supreme Court of Canada.
The Pathway of Lights continues until to Jan. 7. For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
Celebrate Christmas at the Farm at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm.
The Holiday Stroll is open Wednesdays to Saturdays until Dec. 30.
For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/christmas-at-the-farm/.
Alight at Night
Over one million lights light up the heritage buildings, trees and fences at Upper Canada Village until January 6.
Alight at Night brings Christmas magic to the historic village in Morrisburg.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.
