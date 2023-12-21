15 things to do in Ottawa during the holiday season

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holiday season.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators play three times at Canadian Tire Centre over the holidays.

Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. – Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. – Senators vs. New Jersey Devils

Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. – Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres

For tickets and information, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Ottawa PWHL

Ottawa’s professional women’s hockey team will play their historic first game at the Arena at TD Place on Jan. 2

The game is sold out, but the league says they are considering releasing additional tickets to the home opener.

Ottawa hosts Montreal at 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit Ottawa.thepwhl.com.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's are home once during the holiday season.

The 67's host the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 1, the 67's travel to Kingston to play the Frontenacs at the Leon's Centre.

For tickets to 67's games, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/

National Arts Centre

Here is a look at the events scheduled for the National Arts Centre over the holidays.

Dec. 22 – Good Lovelies Christmas Concert

Dec. 23 – Kellylee Evans: Winter Song

Dec. 26-31 – Broadway Across Canada presents Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

For tickets and information, click here.

Bell Capital Cup

The 23rd annual Bell Capital Cup runs from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 at arenas across Ottawa.

For schedules and information, visit https://www.bellcapitalcup.ca/

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open over the holidays. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Skating

You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the City of Ottawa's website.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

Cross-country skiing

You can go cross-country skiing on several trails in the Ottawa this winter, weather permitting.

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/. There will be no guided tours available on Christmas Day and on New Year's Day.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The experience will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Magic of Lights

Enjoy a drive-thru holiday lights experience at Wesley Clover Parks this holiday season.

Magic of Lights features your favourite holiday scenes and characters using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Magic of Lights continues until Jan. 7.

For more information and tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/

Winter Lights Across Canada

Thousands of lights are on display in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau this holiday season as part of the Pathway of Lights.

As part of the Winter Lights Across Canada program, several sites will be lit up for the holidays, including the National War Memorial, Confederation Park, Jacques-Cartier Park, Portage Park and the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Pathway of Lights continues until to Jan. 7. For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.

Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm

Celebrate Christmas at the Farm at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm.

The Holiday Stroll is open Wednesdays to Saturdays until Dec. 30.

For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/christmas-at-the-farm/.

Alight at Night

Over one million lights light up the heritage buildings, trees and fences at Upper Canada Village until January 6.

Alight at Night brings Christmas magic to the historic village in Morrisburg.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.