OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the largest one-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in June.

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Saturday, along with one new death.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there have been 2,024 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 258 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health says the death reported on Saturday was a resident of a long-term care home in Ottawa.

There are currently 16 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19. That was the largest one-day increase in announced cases since 11 new cases were reported on June 1.

Resolved cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 83 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.

According to the COVID-19 report, 1,682 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 84 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Institutional outbreaks

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the City of Ottawa run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home.

The city reported Friday night an employee tested positive for COVID-19 during surveillance testing of all staff at the facility.

Two more staff members also tested positive at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at six long-term care homes and two retirement homes in Ottawa.