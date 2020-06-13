Advertisement
12 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the largest one-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in June.
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Saturday, along with one new death.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there have been 2,024 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 258 deaths.
Ottawa Public Health says the death reported on Saturday was a resident of a long-term care home in Ottawa.
There are currently 16 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19.
On Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19. That was the largest one-day increase in announced cases since 11 new cases were reported on June 1.
Resolved cases of COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health says 83 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.
According to the COVID-19 report, 1,682 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 84 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Institutional outbreaks
A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the City of Ottawa run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home.
The city reported Friday night an employee tested positive for COVID-19 during surveillance testing of all staff at the facility.
Two more staff members also tested positive at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.
There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at six long-term care homes and two retirement homes in Ottawa.