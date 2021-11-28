OTTAWA -- COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise in all neighbourhoods across Ottawa, with 11 neighbourhoods having at least 90 per cent of residents 12 years of age and older fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health reports 91 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 88 per cent have received two doses of the vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

On Friday, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to children aged 5 to 11 in Ottawa.

According to the updated Ottawa Neighbourhood Study statistics on COVID-19 vaccination rates, at least 71 per cent of residents aged 12 and older in each neighbourhood across Ottawa have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

Vars has the highest neighbourhood vaccination rate in Ottawa, with 105 per cent of residents fully vaccinated. The population estimates for each neighbourhood are from December 2020, which is likely what accounts for Vars exceeding 100 per cent vaccination rate.

Cumberland has the second-highest neighbourhood vaccination rate in Ottawa with 97.4 per cent of residents fully vaccinated, while Edwards-Carlsbad Springs is at 94 per cent.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study, which looks at vaccination rates up until Nov. 22, shows only 103 residents 12 years of age and older in Cumberland and 180 residents in Edwards-Carlsbad Springs are not fully vaccinated.

Meantime, all neighbourhoods in Ottawa have at least 71 per cent of residents aged 12 and older fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate in Ledbury – Heron Gate- Ridgemont increased nearly four per cent through the month of November.

11 neighbourhoods with COVID-19 vaccination rates above 90 per cent for residents aged 12 and older (two doses)

Vars – 105.4 per cent

Cumberland – 97.4 per cent (98.5 per cent with one dose)

Edwards – Carlsbad Springs – 94.1 per cent (97.4 per cent with one dose)

Richmond – 94.1 per cent (96.6 per cent with one dose)

Stittsville – 92.9 per cent (95.6 per cent with one dose)

Cityview-Crestview-Meadowlands – 92.4 per cent (95.7 per cent with one dose)

Riverside South – Leitrim – 92.2 per cent (94.9 per cent with one dose)

Stonebridge – Half Moon Bay – Heart's Desire – 91.6 per cent (94.3 per cent with one dose)

South Keys – Greenboro West – 90.9 per cent (94.2 per cent with one dose)

Manotick – 90.5 per cent (93.1 per cent with one dose)

Findlay Creek – 90.1 per cent (93.9 per cent with one dose)

(Neighbourhood vaccination rates as of Nov. 22, 2021)

Ten neighbourhoods with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents aged 12 and older (two doses)

Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 71.1 per cent (75.3 per cent with one dose)

Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 71.3 per cent (76.7 per cent with one dose)

ByWard Market – 73 per cent (77 per cent with one dose)

Hunt Club – Ottawa Airport – 73.4 per cent (76.3 per cent with one dose)

Bayshore – Belltown - 73.5 per cent (77.2 per cent with one dose)

Vanier North - 74.5 per cent (77.9 per cent with one dose)

Marlborough – 74.5 per cent (75.4 per cent with one dose)

North Gower – Kars – 74.8 per cent (75.9 per cent with one dose)

Navan – Sarsfield – 74.8 per cent (76.9 per cent with one dose)

Overbrook - McArthur – 75.6 per cent (79.8 per cent with one dose)

(Neighbourhood vaccination rates as of Nov. 22, 2021)