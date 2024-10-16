OTTAWA
Ottawa

How a 'normal winter' in Ottawa is being redefined

A pedestrian jumps through a slush puddle while crossing a street in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) A pedestrian jumps through a slush puddle while crossing a street in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Share

Forecasters have suggested the possibility the climate pattern La Nina could re-emerge this year, which would cool parts of the Pacific Ocean and have an impact on Canada's temperatures.

If that happens, Canadians can expect a colder-than-normal winter ahead.

But there are questions among meteorologists about what 'normal' now is.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips addressed this on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News