How a 'normal winter' in Ottawa is being redefined

Forecasters have suggested the possibility the climate pattern La Nina could re-emerge this year, which would cool parts of the Pacific Ocean and have an impact on Canada's temperatures.

If that happens, Canadians can expect a colder-than-normal winter ahead.

But there are questions among meteorologists about what 'normal' now is.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips addressed this on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.