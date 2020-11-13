OTTAWA -- Someone in Ottawa has two weeks left to claim an Encore – Lotto Max prize worth $100,000 from a draw a year ago.

OLG says the winning ticket for the Encore draw in the Lotto Max draw on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 remains unclaimed. The ticket was sold in Ottawa.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 0, 1, 7, 2, 8.

OLG says players must match the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.