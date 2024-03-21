1 person arrested following major police operation in Smiths Falls, Ont.

One person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a major police operation in Smiths Falls, Ont., but details about why remain unknown.

The Smiths Falls Police Service said on social media in a post that has since been edited that there was a "situation" in the area of Lavinia Street and Lombard Street.

"We are asking residents in the area to shelter in place until told the incident has ended," police initially said. "We are asking the public to stay away from the area. Expect road closures in the area."

An update at around 3:15 p.m. said residents in the area no longer had to shelter in place.

"Hold and secure has been lifted for Lavinia and Lombard," police said.

No details about the situation have been shared.

Police were also in the area of Parkland Court Thursday, a dead-end street several hundred metres away from the Lombard and Lavinia area.

At around 4:30 p.m., police arrested one person in the area of Parkland Court.

It's not yet known if the police operations at the two locations in the town are linked. The arrested individual has not been publicly identified and police have not announced any charges.

Police said the incident is "contained to the immediate area" and that there is "no current risk to public safety."

OPP are also on scene supporting the Smiths Falls Police Service.

This is a developing story. More details to come.