1 man found without vital signs after fire east of downtown Ottawa

    One person was found without vital signs following a fire east of downtown Ottawa Friday morning.

    Firefighters were called to a home on Brittany Drive at around 10:30 a.m. for the blaze.

    Ottawa paramedics took the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is not confirmed.

    Ottawa police and Ottawa Fire Services are investigating.

    This is a developing story... more details will be added as they become available.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story said one person had died. Officials later said the individual was found without vital signs and transported to hospital, but their current condition is unconfirmed.

    We regret the error.

