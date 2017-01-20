

CTV Ottawa





Paramedics say a 55-year-old woman is in hospital after her vehicle flipped over in the city's west end.

Crews were called to the westbound 417 at Highway 7 at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

The victim was trapped inside the vehicles, and fire crews had to free her. She was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, with head and spinal injuries.