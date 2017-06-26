

It's now possible to get a Big Mac sent to your door in Ottawa.

McDonald's Canada tells CTV it has made delivery available at select locations in the city as of today as the international company links up with UberEATS.

A sign appeared at the McDonald's on Rideau Street near HBC making note of the option.

An international roll-out of the partnership between McDonald's and Uber began late last month.