A day after the federal budget imposed new rules on ride-sharing services, Uber slammed the Liberal government for a policy it said would hurt more than one million Canadians.

The budget said Uber and all ride-hailing services would be subject to the same taxation rules as taxi companies starting in July.

Previously, the company’s drivers weren’t paying HST and GST on their fares. For those using Uber in Ontario, the taxes mean a 13 per cent price hike.

In a statement on Thursday, Uber Canada general manager Ian Black said the new rules would hurt more than one million Canadians who use the service.

“At a time when Canadians spend far too much time stuck in traffic--and people should be encouraged to leave their cars at home, take public transit, and share rides -- we should be supporting policies that make sustainable transportation more affordable, not more expensive,” Black said.

Uber further stated taxi businesses should be given the same tax breaks on sale taxes as small businesses, and says it hopes to work with the federal government on solutions that support the ride business.

Uber currently serves over 40 communities in Canada.