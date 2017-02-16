

New numbers from the city on Uber's continued growth were presented this morning at City Hall.

There were 1.4 million Uber trips in the first three months of the service being legal in the city. That's more than 15,000 trips per day.

Taxi drivers still aren't thrilled with the new rules. They say Uber drivers are hailing passengers, which they aren't allowed to do, as well as setting up in front of taxi stands.