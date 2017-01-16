More than two and a half years after the tragic prom-night murder of an Ottawa high school student, the trial will begin for the young man accused of second-degree murder.

Brandon Volpi, 18, was stabbed to death outside Ottawa’s Les Suites Hotel in the early morning of June 7, 2014. Volpi, a St. Patrick’s High School student was staying at the hotel for graduation celebrations. Just after 3am, a brawl broke out, and Volpi was stabbed to death.

Former St. Pius student, Devontay Hackett, 18 at the time of the murder, was accused in the murder. St. Pius students were also celebrating prom downtown, and were also staying at Les Suites Hotel. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Hackett’s arrest; he was eventually taken into custody in Toronto a month after the murder.

Hackett, now 21, was looking older and more mature in the prisoner’s box Monday during jury selection. He seemed calm and confident as he waved and smiled at his family sitting in the courtroom. Hackett’s mother Lori Charles told CTV News she is looking forward to her son’s day in court.

Volpi’s mother and friends were in court Monday for jury selection. She says the last few years have been very hard for her family and she’s happy this trial is finally getting underway.

Hackett’s defence team had asked the judge for a stay of proceedings, saying 32-months was too long to get a fair trial; the judge disagreed and said the delays were acceptable in this case.

On Monday the crown and defence selected the five-woman and seven-man jury, along with two alternates. The trial will get underway Tuesday morning and is expected to last a month.