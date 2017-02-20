Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to headline Bluesfest 2017
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:34PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 5:42PM EST
Ottawans will get to have a last dance with Mary Jane at RBC Bluesfest this summer.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are headlining the annual festival at LeBreton Flats, it was announced Tuesday morning. They will take the stage on Sunday, July 16.
The pioneering heartland rockers have largely maintained the same lineup since they started touring in 1976, and are embarking on another tour this summer.
Other big acts at this year’s Bluesfest include British rockers Muse, American pop singer Pink, and Brooklyn, N.Y. rockers LCD Soundsystem.
Country plans will be pleased that Toby Keith, Jake Owen and Justin Moore are all coming to the festival.
Rap music fans won’t be left out; 50 Cent, Fetty Wap, and Migos are among the hip-hop acts that will grace the stage.
For the indie rock crowd: The Shins are playing July 12. And for electronic dance music fans: Australian DJ Flume is playing July 13.
The Canadian contingent at the festival this year includes Sam Roberts Band, Tegan and Sara, July Talk, and Ottawa’s own A Tribe Called Red.
Here’s the full lineup, which will be officially announced Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.:
1) Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – July 16
2) Muse – July 15
3) P!nk – July 9
4) LCD Soundsystem – July 12
5) Flume – July 13
6) Toby Keith – July 6
7) 50 Cent – July 8
8) Jake Owen – July 11
9) Justin Moore – July 7
10) Fetty Wap – July 11
11) Gary Clark Jr. – July 12
12) Migos – July 13
13) LIVE – July 14
14) The Shins – July 12
15) Melissa Etheridge – July 7
16) Lil Yachty – July 13
17) Tegan and Sara – July 8
18) Brandi Carlile – July 8
19) Sam Roberts Band – July 6
20) Phantogram – July 12
21) Death From Above 1979 – July 6
22) July Talk - July 11
23) RL Grime – July 11
24) Matt Andersen – July 7
25) Daniel Caesar – July 13
26) Xavier Rudd – July 15
27) Peter Wolf – July 16
28) High Valley – July 9
29) Slam Allen – July 9
30) The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson – July 13
31) Anderson East – July 12
32) DJ Mustard – July 7
33) Eric Lindell – July 8 & 9
34) Night Lovell – July 15
35) Gord Bamford - July 8
36) Anna Lunoe – July 7
37) Bob Moses – July 15
38) Foy Vance – July 13
39) Dead Obies – July 15
40) Wide Mouth Mason - July 15
41) Molly Hatchet – July 8
42) A Tribe Called Red – Date TBC
43) Thornetta Davis – July 14 and 15
44) Pokey LaFarge – July 6
45) Begonia – July 12
46) Too Slim & The Taildraggers – July 7 and 8
47) Mydy Rabycad – July 8
48) The Campbell Brothers – July 14 and 15
49) Boogie – July 11
50) JOHNNYSWIM – July 9
51) Madeline Merlo – July 7
52) Coco Montoya – July 13
53) Midnight Shine – July 16
54) Bill Durst – July 6
55) Vanessa Collier – July 9
56) Anthony Geraci – July 6, 7, 8 and 9 (his own performance to be listed on 7)
57) Carolyn Wonderland – July 11 and 12
58) Sugaray Rayford – July 8
59) Gabrielle Shonk – July 9
60) Alison Rose - July 16
61) Angelique Francis – July 12
62) BLAKDENIM - July 15
63) Blve Hills - July 6
64) Brea Lawrenson Band - July 8
65) Eddie Quotez – July 7
66) ERU-ERA - July 7
67) Fevers - July 12
68) Flight Distance - July 8
69) Harea Band - July 11
70) High Waters – July 16
71) Jesse Pascoe - July 11
72) Julie Corrigan - July 12
73) Lynne Hanson and The Good Intentions - July 8
74) Malak - July 9
75) Mushy Gushy – July 15
76) Old Man Grant - July 14
77) PINE- July 15
78) Slack Bridges - July 12
79) Sparklesaurus – July 9
80) Telecomo - July 6
81) The Angelina Hunter Trio – July 8
82) The Jivewires - July 15
83) The Tackies – July 8
84) Three Times Lucky - July 9
85) Trevor Alguire – July 9
86) Tribe Royal - July 6
87) Twin Flames - July 9
88) Wicked Grin – July 13