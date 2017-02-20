

CTV Ottawa





Ottawans will get to have a last dance with Mary Jane at RBC Bluesfest this summer.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are headlining the annual festival at LeBreton Flats, it was announced Tuesday morning. They will take the stage on Sunday, July 16.

The pioneering heartland rockers have largely maintained the same lineup since they started touring in 1976, and are embarking on another tour this summer.

Other big acts at this year’s Bluesfest include British rockers Muse, American pop singer Pink, and Brooklyn, N.Y. rockers LCD Soundsystem.

Country plans will be pleased that Toby Keith, Jake Owen and Justin Moore are all coming to the festival.

Rap music fans won’t be left out; 50 Cent, Fetty Wap, and Migos are among the hip-hop acts that will grace the stage.

For the indie rock crowd: The Shins are playing July 12. And for electronic dance music fans: Australian DJ Flume is playing July 13.

The Canadian contingent at the festival this year includes Sam Roberts Band, Tegan and Sara, July Talk, and Ottawa’s own A Tribe Called Red.

Here’s the full lineup, which will be officially announced Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.:

1) Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – July 16

2) Muse – July 15

3) P!nk – July 9

4) LCD Soundsystem – July 12

5) Flume – July 13

6) Toby Keith – July 6

7) 50 Cent – July 8

8) Jake Owen – July 11

9) Justin Moore – July 7

10) Fetty Wap – July 11

11) Gary Clark Jr. – July 12

12) Migos – July 13

13) LIVE – July 14

14) The Shins – July 12

15) Melissa Etheridge – July 7

16) Lil Yachty – July 13

17) Tegan and Sara – July 8

18) Brandi Carlile – July 8

19) Sam Roberts Band – July 6

20) Phantogram – July 12

21) Death From Above 1979 – July 6

22) July Talk - July 11

23) RL Grime – July 11

24) Matt Andersen – July 7

25) Daniel Caesar – July 13

26) Xavier Rudd – July 15

27) Peter Wolf – July 16

28) High Valley – July 9

29) Slam Allen – July 9

30) The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson – July 13

31) Anderson East – July 12

32) DJ Mustard – July 7

33) Eric Lindell – July 8 & 9

34) Night Lovell – July 15

35) Gord Bamford - July 8

36) Anna Lunoe – July 7

37) Bob Moses – July 15

38) Foy Vance – July 13

39) Dead Obies – July 15

40) Wide Mouth Mason - July 15

41) Molly Hatchet – July 8

42) A Tribe Called Red – Date TBC

43) Thornetta Davis – July 14 and 15

44) Pokey LaFarge – July 6

45) Begonia – July 12

46) Too Slim & The Taildraggers – July 7 and 8

47) Mydy Rabycad – July 8

48) The Campbell Brothers – July 14 and 15

49) Boogie – July 11

50) JOHNNYSWIM – July 9

51) Madeline Merlo – July 7

52) Coco Montoya – July 13

53) Midnight Shine – July 16

54) Bill Durst – July 6

55) Vanessa Collier – July 9

56) Anthony Geraci – July 6, 7, 8 and 9 (his own performance to be listed on 7)

57) Carolyn Wonderland – July 11 and 12

58) Sugaray Rayford – July 8

59) Gabrielle Shonk – July 9

60) Alison Rose - July 16

61) Angelique Francis – July 12

62) BLAKDENIM - July 15

63) Blve Hills - July 6

64) Brea Lawrenson Band - July 8

65) Eddie Quotez – July 7

66) ERU-ERA - July 7

67) Fevers - July 12

68) Flight Distance - July 8

69) Harea Band - July 11

70) High Waters – July 16

71) Jesse Pascoe - July 11

72) Julie Corrigan - July 12

73) Lynne Hanson and The Good Intentions - July 8

74) Malak - July 9

75) Mushy Gushy – July 15

76) Old Man Grant - July 14

77) PINE- July 15

78) Slack Bridges - July 12

79) Sparklesaurus – July 9

80) Telecomo - July 6

81) The Angelina Hunter Trio – July 8

82) The Jivewires - July 15

83) The Tackies – July 8

84) Three Times Lucky - July 9

85) Trevor Alguire – July 9

86) Tribe Royal - July 6

87) Twin Flames - July 9

88) Wicked Grin – July 13