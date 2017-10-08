

Around the city thousands gathered at several locations for a free turkey dinner put on by volunteers.

At the 26th annual Thanksgiving Meal at Sir Guy Carleton S.S, organizer Ed Mahfouz says 1100 meals were prepared for those in need.

For Angelica Hooper, it is an opportunity to share an otherwise unaffordable meal with loved ones.

“We’re low income and it’s nice to have a nice dinner that we can’t really afford to do at home,” she said.

There are several students and other returning volunteers who make the meal a success. Cooking the turkey for the dinner is Christopher Roy.

Roy has been working in the kitchen since this dinner began, and this year his family members joined him.

“I think it’s really cool that he does this,” said his granddaughter, Mikayla Perry. “I thought when I’m older, I want to come do this because he’s helping out others and I want to do that.”

Food for the event is donated by community members. There is also a free shuttle provided by Campeau Buslines and Roxborough Bus Lines.

