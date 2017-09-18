

NewsTalk 580 CFRA





A 16-year-old boy has turned himself in after being accused in a series of violent robberies and abductions.

The teen had been charged after two incidents in the city's south end in July and August but is now facing charges stemming from a third incident last month.

He has been charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault, conspiracy and forcible confinement.

This comes after a different 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with these three incidents.

Ottawa Police are also hoping you can help them identify one other suspect in this case.

He is described as being 18 years old, of middle-eastern descent with dark hair and glasses.

Police say the suspect is wanted in connection with an incident from August 7, 2017 in which police allege three suspects robbed and stabbed a male victim, who had gotten into a car with the suspects on Lorry Greenberg Drive, near the ball diamond. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

The photos above were taken at a south-end bank August 8, 2017, when police say an attempt to use the victim's debit card was made.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies, or any other robbery, is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.