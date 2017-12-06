Stabbing in Vanier sends man to hospital in serious condition
Ottawa Paramedics say the man was stabilized at the scene and is in serious but stable condition in the Trauma Centre.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 4:57PM EST
Ottawa Police say no one is in custody after a man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon in Vanier.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Montreal Road and de l'Église Street at around 3:40 p.m.
15:39 Montreal and De l'Église : Male 40s stabilized by Paramedics after suffering stab wounds. Pt is serious but stable condition at Trauma Centre. @OttawaPolice investigating. #ottnews— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) December 6, 2017