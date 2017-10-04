

CTV Ottawa





After presenting her case at a Perth Town Hall meeting on Tuesday night, Angie Gilchrist announced the paint colour will stay on her storefront for now. Town council will review the heritage colour pallet. So for now the bright purple, lime green and orange colours on the exterior of Shadowfax will remain. About a month ago, Gilchrist believed the jewellery and clothing store needed a facelift. She spent about $2,500 and was crushed when a town employee said the chosen colours broke the town's heritage bylaw. That bylaw, according to Perth mayor John Fenik went into effect back in 2012 in order to achieve a heritage designation and preserve the heritage buildings, some date back to the 1870's. Last night, Gilchrist presented her case, saying the colours are limited and is asking community members to support the colour change.