

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The sentencing hearing for convicted killer Basil Borutski begins today in Pembroke.

An Ottawa jury found Borutski guilty last month of two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Nathalie Warmerdam and Anastasia Kuzyk. He was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Carol Culleton.

The three women were killed in three separate locations around the village of Wilno on September 22, 2015.

Borutski told police he used a cable to strangle Culleton, then shot Kuzyk and Warmerdam. During a police interrogation, Borutski told police “I killed them because they were not innocent. They were guilty. I was innocent.”

Borutski will be sentenced to life in prison, with the sentencing hearing determining how long he’ll be ineligible to apply for parole.