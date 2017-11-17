

Hey kids, get ready for Santa coming to Ottawa this weekend. It's the annual Help Santa Toy Parade starting at 11 am at Ottawa City Hall. You will see colourful and fun floats, musical bands, clowns and a lot more. Firefighters have been organizing the parade since 1969. They will be walking the parade route collecting new toys and cash for the needy. The parade route starts at City Hall and goes westward along Laurier Avenue. Then it turns south on Bank Street and the parade travels all the way down Bank Street through the Glebe and ends at Lansdowne Park. Have fun everyone!