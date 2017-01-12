Results of this year's RIDE campaign
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 5:45PM EST
Provincial police say six people were killed in impaired driving related crashes in Ontario over the holiday period.
The results of the force's annual RIDE campaign also says 610 drivers were charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the seven-week period. That's up from 573 last year.
Police also investigated 270 collision which were beleive to have been caused by impaired drivers.
