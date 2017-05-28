

CTV Ottawa





That’s a wrap on another successful year at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend 2017.

This year Nicholas Berrouard was the top Canadian in the full marathon running 2:24:41, while Dayna Pidhoresky was the top female Canadian at 2:36:08.

“It’s just great to finish, finish strong and finish under my goal,” Pidhoresky said.

Pidhoresky, who mentioned the warm weather was more challenging than expected, said it was good practice for summer runs.

Overall 43,138 runners participated in the six runs offered at Race Weekend.

“We are delighted with the turn-out and success of this year's Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. As always, we greatly appreciate the generous support of our partners, the more than 2,500 volunteers who helped us in a variety of ways, and our many service providers. It was a fun and memorable way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary,” said John Halvorsen, President and Race Director of Run Ottawa.

EVENT PARTICIPANTS Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon 5,293 Scotiabank Ottawa Half-Marathon 13,438 Ottawa 10K 10,903 HTG Sports 5K 8,919 Ottawa 2K 3,259 Scotiabank Kids Marathon 1,336 TOTAL 43,148

Top 3 Canadian Women – 10K

1. 33:35 Rachel Cliff (Vancouver)

2. Nathasha Wodak (Vancouver)

3. Victoria Coates (Hamilton)

Top Canadian Men – 10K

1. Eric Gillis (Guelph)

2. Kevin Blackney (Prince Albert)

3. Kevin Coffey (Vancouver)

Top Canadian Women – Full Marathon

1. Dayna Pidhoresky (Vancouver)

2. Arianne Raby (Montreal)

3. Megan Kuikman (Brantford)

Top Canadian Men – Full Marathon

1. Nicholas Berrouard (Shawinigan)

2. Kimba Djado Abdoul Aziz (Longeuil)

3. Hugh Langley (Ottawa)

To check results click here and select the race category of runner. Then place their name or BIB into the search area.

The total this year’s Scotiabank Charity Challenge raised $826,000.