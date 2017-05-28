Race Weekend by the numbers
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 2:30PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2017 2:33PM EDT
That’s a wrap on another successful year at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend 2017.
This year Nicholas Berrouard was the top Canadian in the full marathon running 2:24:41, while Dayna Pidhoresky was the top female Canadian at 2:36:08.
“It’s just great to finish, finish strong and finish under my goal,” Pidhoresky said.
Pidhoresky, who mentioned the warm weather was more challenging than expected, said it was good practice for summer runs.
Overall 43,138 runners participated in the six runs offered at Race Weekend.
“We are delighted with the turn-out and success of this year's Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. As always, we greatly appreciate the generous support of our partners, the more than 2,500 volunteers who helped us in a variety of ways, and our many service providers. It was a fun and memorable way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary,” said John Halvorsen, President and Race Director of Run Ottawa.
|
EVENT
|
PARTICIPANTS
|
Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon
|
5,293
|
Scotiabank Ottawa Half-Marathon
|
13,438
|
Ottawa 10K
|
10,903
|
HTG Sports 5K
|
8,919
|
Ottawa 2K
|
3,259
|
Scotiabank Kids Marathon
|
1,336
|
TOTAL
|
43,148
Top 3 Canadian Women – 10K
1. 33:35 Rachel Cliff (Vancouver)
2. Nathasha Wodak (Vancouver)
3. Victoria Coates (Hamilton)
Top Canadian Men – 10K
1. Eric Gillis (Guelph)
2. Kevin Blackney (Prince Albert)
3. Kevin Coffey (Vancouver)
Top Canadian Women – Full Marathon
1. Dayna Pidhoresky (Vancouver)
2. Arianne Raby (Montreal)
3. Megan Kuikman (Brantford)
Top Canadian Men – Full Marathon
1. Nicholas Berrouard (Shawinigan)
2. Kimba Djado Abdoul Aziz (Longeuil)
3. Hugh Langley (Ottawa)
The total this year’s Scotiabank Charity Challenge raised $826,000.