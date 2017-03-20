

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police arrested a 29-year-old and charged him with stunt driving after he was caught going 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Monday.

The arrest on Walkley Road was part of a city-wide school zone blitz.

An Ottawa Police traffic officer tweeted jokingly it was "unknown if they were attempting time-travel...#cantmakethisup."

A stunt driving conviction can lead to up to six months in jail or a two-year driver's licence suspension.

Another driver caught going 69 km/h in a 40 km/h zone had been charged for speeding in a school zone two weeks ago, according to police.

And a third driver, caught going 70 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, claimed they were speeding because "I'm running out of gas....my gas light came on yesterday."

The school zone blitz is scheduled to last all week.