Ottawa Police say foul play is not suspected, at this time, after a body was found in the Ottawa River near 24 Sussex Drive Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue crew was called to an area behind the Prime Minister's residence in order to safely bring the body to shore, some time around 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Police say the investigation is still in its early stages. No identifying details about the person have been released.

The police and the coroner's office are investigating.