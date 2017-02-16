Police arrest 12 people after counterfeit pill investigation
Ottawa Police seized counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in six drug raids on Thursday.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 3:49PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 4:09PM EST
Ottawa Police have arrested a dozen people after a months-long investigation of a drug ring allgedly distributing counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
Along with OPP officers, Ottawa Police executed six warrants Thursday morning at six locations: a single-family home, two town houses, two apartments and a storage locker.
Ten people were arrested in those raids, and two others were arrested elsewhere in Ottawa. They haven't yet been charged, so police weren't releasing their names Thursday.
Police say the product was also being dispersed to rural eastern Ontario. Their investigation started in September.
Police seized eight firearms, several sets of brass knuckles, stun guns disguised as cell phones, ammo and $130,000 in cash.
They also seized counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, as well as fentanyl powder, cocaine and methamphetamine.