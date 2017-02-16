

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have arrested a dozen people after a months-long investigation of a drug ring allgedly distributing counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Along with OPP officers, Ottawa Police executed six warrants Thursday morning at six locations: a single-family home, two town houses, two apartments and a storage locker.

Ten people were arrested in those raids, and two others were arrested elsewhere in Ottawa. They haven't yet been charged, so police weren't releasing their names Thursday.

Police say the product was also being dispersed to rural eastern Ontario. Their investigation started in September.

Police seized eight firearms, several sets of brass knuckles, stun guns disguised as cell phones, ammo and $130,000 in cash.

They also seized counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, as well as fentanyl powder, cocaine and methamphetamine.