Peterborough, Ont., man charged with assaulting police officers
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 12:58PM EST
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting police officers over the weekend in Peterborough, Ont.
Local police say they were called to an apartment building early Sunday morning after the man allegedly tried to break into a unit.
They say officers found that he had broken into a second unit, causing damage.
They say the man had injured himself during the break-in attempts and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.
Once there, they allege he assaulted two police officers and threatened a hospital employee.
Jesse Rowe, of Peterborough, is facing five charges, including aggravated assault of a police officer and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
