

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police say that officers who deal with the public will be better able to identify themselves to people who are blind or partially sighted, in what's being called a first in Canada.

The force says starting next week braille laminates -- placed on top of the officer's wallet badge ID -- will indicate the rank of the officer and the main police phone number.

Sgt. Adam Coakley led the initiative and calls it "a great opportunity to enhance service to residents."

Coakley says more than 8,000 Ottawa residents are blind or partially sighted, and the braille sleeve will make it easier for them to confirm that they are speaking with a police officer.

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind says the initiative is unique in Canada.

Diane Bergeron of the CNIB says the blind or partially sighted will no longer be worried that they may be talking with someone posing as an officer.

"We commend the Ottawa Police Service for taking this initiative," Bergeron said Wednesday in a release.