

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Mission is looking for donations for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner. The event, scheduled for Monday, October 9, provides a special holiday turkey dinner for those who are homeless or hungry in the community on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Mission is asking the community to make a financial donation or to drop off a turkey to ensure there’s enough food for everyone.

Last year the event served just over 2,700 plates of turkey dinner.

“It takes between 80-90 very large turkeys to feed everyone who comes to our special Thanksgiving Dinner,” says Chef Ric Watson, Manager of Food Services at The Ottawa Mission. “Our kitchen volunteers and staff are cooking for quite a few days before the holiday meal to ensure everyone will have a delicious turkey dinner.”

Financial donations can be made online at ottawamission.com, over the phone, or in person. Frozen turkey donations can be dropped off any time at The Ottawa Mission’s front desk at 35 Waller St. Arrangements can also be made to have turkey donations picked up by calling 613-234-1144, ext. 248.