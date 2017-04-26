

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged a man after finding fentanyl powder in an Carlington neighbourhood apartment.

Police say on April 25th they searched an apartment in the 1400 block of Caldwell Avenue. They found over 15 grams of Fentanyl powder worth over $7000.

60 year-old Royston Christie faces charges including possession of a controlled substance, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Five other people are wanted in connection to this investigation.

Police say they continue to focus enforcement efforts against the trafficking of fentanyl.

More information on treatment options is available at stopoverdoseottawa.ca