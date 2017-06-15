

The Ottawa Food Bank is launching a new program to put healthier food on the tables of those in need.

They'll be supplying more milk and add fish to their menu, and will keep fresh fruit and vegetables in stock all year.

They'll also be opting for lower sugar and sodium foods where available.

Executive director Michael Maidment said it only makes sense.

"Those 41,000 people who depend on the emergency food program - their health is important," Maidment said.

"We know, now, the links between the food they're consuming and their own health - their physical health, their mental health."

Maidment admitted the moves will cost the food bank more.

But he added the strong donor support the Ottawa Food Bank receives will allow them to make the shift towards a healthier diet.