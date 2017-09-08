

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a second fatal crash on the 401 in eastern Ontario in the space of about 12 hours.

OPP say around 12:30 p.m. Friday an eastbound car collided with an eastbound tractor trailer on the 401 near Ingleside.

The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt.

This comes after a fatal crash on the 401 near Long Sault overnight, involving three tractor trailers.

The driver of one of the trucks was killed in that crash.

Police have extended the closure of eastbound lanes of the 401 to a stretch between Upper Canada Road and Brookdale Avenue, in Cornwall. Traffic is being detoured onto County Road 2, but police warn that with construction underway in Long Sault, heavy delays should be expected.

The identities of the crash victims have not yet been released.