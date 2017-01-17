

CTV Ottawa





An OC Transpo double-decker bus burst into flames this morning in the city's southeast end, in a scene that one passenger called "surreal."

No one was injured. The bus, Route 222 was full of passengers on Piperville Road just before 7 am.

Reports on social media suggested the blaze happened when one of the bus's tires blew.

Bus rider Pete Roy said the back tire on the bus blew out, and passengers could smell burning rubber. The driver told them to exit, but rushed them off much faster after he realized the danger.

Reports on social media said the driver acted quickly in getting everyone off the bus.

The road remains closed between Anderson Road and Farmers Way.

More to come.