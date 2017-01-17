OC Transpo bus erupts in flames in southeast end
An OC Transpo bus caught fire in the city's southeast end on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017
An OC Transpo double-decker bus burst into flames this morning in the city's southeast end, in a scene that one passenger called "surreal."
No one was injured. The bus, Route 222 was full of passengers on Piperville Road just before 7 am.
Reports on social media suggested the blaze happened when one of the bus's tires blew.
Bus rider Pete Roy said the back tire on the bus blew out, and passengers could smell burning rubber. The driver told them to exit, but rushed them off much faster after he realized the danger.
Reports on social media said the driver acted quickly in getting everyone off the bus.
The road remains closed between Anderson Road and Farmers Way.
#OttNews OcTranspo Bus on fire pic.twitter.com/DTg7cO6h0t— Pete Roy (@peteroy15) January 17, 2017
An OC Transpo bus caught fire after a tire blew out and damaged the engine on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Pete Roy/MyNews)
An OC Transpo double-decker bus, Route 222, was full of passengers on Piperville Road when it burst into flames in a scene that one passenger called "surreal" just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
This photo by viewer Pete Roy shows an OC Transpo bus engulfed in flames on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
