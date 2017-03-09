

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa's O-Train remains out of service because vandals damaged cables which control track signals.

The City's Director of Rail Operations, Michael Morgan, says Ottawa Police is now investigating.

"The vandalism compromised our ability to provide service. While not only illegal, it also posed a serious risk to the people who removed the cables as the active railway corridor is dangerous. Personel that are allowed access on the tracks are both trained and equipped to safely do so', wrote Morgan in an email to Bellmedia.

The O-Train was forced out of service early Thursday morning.

Crews remain on the track conducting repairs.

OC Transpo Bus 107 is providing replacement service.