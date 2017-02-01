

A new $75 million indoor water park resort which would include five restaurants, a convention centre and a 200- room hotel is proposed for the Prescott, Ontario area.

The Merrickville developer says the AquaWorld resort would attract 800 thousand guests a year.

The resort would be built on a 260 acre parcel of land located just one hour south of Ottawa on the border of Prescott and North Augusta Township.

The developer says the resort would create 250 full-time and part-time jobs during the peak summer season.

The project has not yet been presented to the Augusta Township Council.

Details of the indoor water pare resort are available on the developers website.