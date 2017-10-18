

Chris Holski, CTV Morning Live





Two Ottawa Paramedics are being hailed for their work after a baby just couldn’t wait to get to a hospital to come out.

Paramedics Matt Friesen and Courtney Healey were called to a motel near Carling and Bayshore to treat a woman in labour early Wednesday.

During the ambulance trip, it became clear they wouldn’t make it to the General campus in time.

The boy was born at 5:23 a.m. without any complications near Smyth and Alta Vista.

Medics Matt & Courtney delivered a healthy baby boy at 5:23 at the corner of Smyth and Alta Vista. Congrats to mom and family!!! #ottcity pic.twitter.com/yox87XQ5Ti — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) October 18, 2017

An Ottawa Police officer saw the ambulance pulled over and stopped to offer assistance, but ended up playing the role of photographer instead.

This is the mother’s fourth child.

Paramedics say she and the baby are both doing well in hospital.