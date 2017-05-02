

Things are returning to normal in downtown Ottawa after a massive gas leak on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called just after 1:20 p.m. after subcontractors for Rideau Transit Group, the consortium in charge of the light rail transit project, struck a four-inch stub on a gas main while doing streetscraping work on Queen Street, according to RTG.

Emily Fleck works at Starbucks on Queen St., where the main was hit.

"We just heard the very loud noise outside, could hear the gas instantly," Fleck says.

"All of a sudden, you saw all of the construction workers just scatter. They ran and ran and ran. We started evacuating and locking down our own stores."

CTV's Nicole Green told Newstalk 580 CFRA that she heard a loud noise from a construction crew and saw workers running away from the scene.

The high-pressure line spewed natural gas into the air, with an audible hiss that could be heard near by, for almost two hours.

Buildings in a four-block radius in downtown Ottawa near Queen Street and O' Connor Street were evacuated.

"We could smell it," says a man who works in the area. "We got the email and we could start smelling it, so people started getting up and leaving before we got the evacuation email."

No one was injured. The LRT tunnel was also evacuated as a precaution.

The gas has since been turned off and crews are working to repair the gas main on Queen St. The city says all surrounding streets have been reopened. Ottawa Fire has also given the all clear to buildings in the area.

Queen closed from Elgin to O'Connor - gas leak. Duration unknown. Avoid area and use other routes. #otttraffic — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) May 2, 2017

Albert closed from Elgin to O'Connor - gas leak. Duration unknown. Avoid area and use other routes. #otttraffic — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) May 2, 2017

Crowd on Sparks Street has thinned out. Smell of gas still prominent. And the sound of the gas leak. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/GG3wrLHFxG — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) May 2, 2017

Buildings on Sparks Street (100 and 86) have been evacuated. Workers say they have been told to go home for the day. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/vvKmhnMSaz — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) May 2, 2017

Traffic already getting chaotic downtown as people try to figure how to get home @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/RliesanTUl — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) May 2, 2017

Scene from the gas leak at Wellington and O'Connor. Can hear hissing. Smell of gas really bad @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/4E5DLP2DNW — Matt Skube (@mattskubeCTV) May 2, 2017

Police now evacuating all the way to Elgin on sparks @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/lrWwgPuXaR — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) May 2, 2017

Gas Leak in #Ottawa @OttFire orders people to avoid the area. Slater, Queen, Metcalfe, Sparks, Gas may not be turned off til after 3pm — John Ruttle (@JohnRuttlectv) May 2, 2017

gas will not be turned off for at least an hour says Ottawa Fire. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) May 2, 2017

At metcalfe and sparks. They are evacuating more buildings. @ctvottawa #ottnews — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) May 2, 2017

Gas leak in downtown Ottawa. Four buildings evacuated, people being told to move back to Elgin St. @ctvottawa @CatherineCTV — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) May 2, 2017

Thousands outside after several downtown buildings evacuated in massive gas leak. Sparks & Elgin @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/vyEcW5Abec — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) May 2, 2017

@ctvottawa No photos but I was just evacuated from 155 Queen street and it's mayhem! You could smell the gas and hearing the loud hissing. — Julie O'Hara (@BebeJules) May 2, 2017

I’ve never heard anything so loud as what is happening at Queen and O’Connor. Stunk of gas as well. Deafening noise. People calm, others ran — ottguy (@ottguy) May 2, 2017

Can smell gas from the leak on Queen Street all the way from the ByWard Market. Heading to leak site now. #ottnews — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) May 2, 2017

.@ctvottawa camera man Jim O'Grady is on scene where a gas leak at Queen and O'Connor has forced evacuations of several nearby buildings. pic.twitter.com/ot8jQ5nTG0 — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) May 2, 2017

.@ctvottawa @OttawaCitizen gas leak at O'Conner and Queen. Gas smelled at 16th floor. Gas seen spewing out of hole by excavator. pic.twitter.com/6izl1SvlPR — joelcrawford (@joelcrawford) May 2, 2017