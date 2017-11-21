

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A man is facing charges in Peterborough, Ont., for allegedly defrauding university students in a rental housing scam.

Peterborough police allege the accused placed an online advertisement for a rental home and collected first and last month's rent from post-secondary students knowing that the home was either being sold or foreclosed.

When a group of students returned to their rental home in late September they found a foreclosure notice on the door and reported the incident to police.

Investigators say a 45-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on Monday and is charged with seven counts each of fraud under $5,000 and obtaining by false pretence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be additional alleged victims.