PRESCOTT, ONT. - On January the 16th, 2017, at approximately 1a.m., the Grenville County OPP located an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance, on Edward Street in Prescott.

The 25-year-old male, from Prescott, was resistive and combative with police. One officer was injured in the confrontation and suffered from minor injuries. Gabriel Germain-Zarttie was charged with:

Causing a disturbance

Being intoxicated in a public place

Resist peace officer

Assault a peace officer

Fail to comply with undertaking x 2

The accused was held for bail court in Brockville.

