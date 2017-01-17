Male arrested for assaulting a police officer in Prescott, Ont.
PRESCOTT, ONT. - On January the 16th, 2017, at approximately 1a.m., the Grenville County OPP located an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance, on Edward Street in Prescott.
The 25-year-old male, from Prescott, was resistive and combative with police. One officer was injured in the confrontation and suffered from minor injuries. Gabriel Germain-Zarttie was charged with:
- Causing a disturbance
- Being intoxicated in a public place
- Resist peace officer
- Assault a peace officer
- Fail to comply with undertaking x 2
The accused was held for bail court in Brockville.
If you see crime happening, contact the O.P.P. Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122, the Prescott Detachment at 613-925--4221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don't go to court, and you could earn cash reward.
