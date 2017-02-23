Largest donation in The Royal's history
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 4:23PM EST
It's the largest donation in The Royal's history.
An anonymous donor has committed $6 million to The Royal for mental health treatment.
The Royal says the money will build on the momentum of taking mental illness out of the shadows and into the spotlight. Its research priorities include stress and trauma, brain stimulation, and brain imaging.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Uncertain future for Ottawa community paramedicine program
- Public service unions urge creation of $75-million Phoenix contingency fund
- Transgender advocates in Ottawa speaking out agaisnt Trump
- Supreme Court ruling paves way for speedier drugged-driving trials
- Pro football's first black quarterback Bernie Custis dies at age 88