

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 47-year-old man from Kingston, Ont. is facing a number of charges after initially befriending a stranger then allegedly assaulting him and police officers.

Kingston police say the accused man knocked on the stranger's door shortly before 1:00 Tuesday morning asking for a light.

They say the man took the accused to his garage, gave him a light and struck up a conversation that led to the two sharing a few beers.

Eventually police say the accused man smoked what is believed to be a marijuana cigarette, then became belligerent and shoved the victim, causing injuries.

The victim locked himself in the garage, but police say the accused damaged the garage door trying to get back inside.

Police say the accused left the scene and was arrested at a nearby motel, where he allegedly threw a chair and garbage at officers before being arrested.

The man, whose name has not been released, is facing six charges including assault, mischief and assaulting police.