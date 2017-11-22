

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Kiersta Goldsmith has been located safe and sound. Thank you for your assistance.

Ottawa Police are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kiersta Goldsmith was last seen Monday, on Lacroix Avenue in Orléans.

Kiersta is described as white with blond, shoulder-length hair and green eyes. She is 5'7" (170 cm), 150 lbs (68 kg), with a medium build. She has piercings in both ears.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweater, a black coat, combat boots, and was carrying a pink Jansport bag.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.