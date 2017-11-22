Kiersta Goldsmith located safe and sound
Kiersta Goldsmith was last seen Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 on Lacroix Avenue in Orléans. (Ottawa Police handout)
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017
UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Kiersta Goldsmith has been located safe and sound. Thank you for your assistance.
Ottawa Police are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Kiersta Goldsmith was last seen Monday, on Lacroix Avenue in Orléans.
Kiersta is described as white with blond, shoulder-length hair and green eyes. She is 5'7" (170 cm), 150 lbs (68 kg), with a medium build. She has piercings in both ears.
She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweater, a black coat, combat boots, and was carrying a pink Jansport bag.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.