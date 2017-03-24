

CTV Ottawa





The Kanata Blazers Major Pee Wee AA hockey team has secured a spot in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup finale for their support towards 'Butterfly Boy', Jonathan Pitre. Pitre, 16, suffers from a rare skin disease and is currently undergoing treatment in the United States. The winners will receive a trophy for performing the best 'good deed' in Canada. The team plans to donate any money they win to DEBRA Canada. You can place a vote here.