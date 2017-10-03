

by Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are on the lookout for a couple accused of committing fraud at several hotels and bed & breakfast locations in our region.

According to police, the man and woman, along with their two teenaged sons would either make complaints about their room to try and get it for free or they would just leave without making a final payment.

There have been 20 incidents since August 4, 2017.

The suspects have been identified as Teresa Moorehouse, a 42-year-old woman who is 5'7 with blonde hair. And John Moorehouse, a 44-year-old white man who is 6'2 with light brown hair. Both speak with an Irish accent.

The family of four is travelling with British and Irish passports.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Fraud Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5492.