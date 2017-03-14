

CTV Ottawa





A collision involving a “highly toxic” chemical spill has closed Hwy. 401 in both directions east of Kingston.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. near Lansdowne. Reports said it involved up to 30 vehicles, including a tractor-trailer carrying what Gananoque Police described as a “highly toxic” chemical.

The police service said on its Facebook page the event has been upgraded to “mass casualty response,” and Hazmat crews are on scene. It warned people at the scene to stay in their cars and await further instructions.

A report on KingstonRegion.com said a number of people at the scene were exposed to the hazardous material. The transport was carrying 14,000 litres of the liquid, most of which has leaked, the report said. A decontamination station has been set up for those exposed.

Traffic was being detoured to Hwy. 2. Officials expected the highway to be closed for at least six hours.

More to come.