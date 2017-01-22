

The daughter of an 83-year-old woman found dead in her Gatineau home Wednesday said she has forgiven her mother's alleged killer.

Lisette Gauvreau was at the helm Sunday of a large walk in her mother's honour. Hundreds of people took to the streets of Gatineau carrying messages and memories attached to white and green balloons to pay tribute to 83-year-old Thérèse Gauvreau.

Police said they found Gauvreau's body at her Gatineau home on Boul. de la Cité-des-jeunes Wednesday. They said the gruesome discovery was made shortly after receiving a 9-1-1 call for an "aggravated man" at a nearby rink.

Speaking in French to CTV Ottawa, Gauvreau said she is struggling, but so is the accused killer's family.

"I know that my mom has already forgiven him and we have also forgiven him," she said.

21-year-old Jean Francois Dupuis has been charged with second degree murder and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Gauvreau said Sunday's walk was also aimed at raising awareness about mental health and the everyday struggles people and families face. That awareness was symbolized by the green balloons in the crowd.

The family said the support they have received since the tragedy has been overwhelming.

"We put a call out to everyone and look at all the love we are getting. My mom is very happy, I know it," Gauvreau said in French.

"People had this need to get together and say this last goodbye and to feel the love that she had for everybody," said Gilles Preseau, a family member. "We are going to miss her."