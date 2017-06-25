

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire officials say no one was home when a bolt of lightning struck a house in Kanata.

Firefighters were called to 72 Evanshen Crescent around 5:04 p.m. Sunday when neighbours dialed 911 to report smoke and the lightning strike.

A fire was burning in the eaves and attic of the two-storey home; firefighters had it under control by 5:20 p.m.

Fire officials say the neighbours will be looking after the home until the homeowners return. No one was hurt and victim services will not be required.

The fire did roughly $60,000 in damage.

It was one of the more dramatic scenes on a stormy Sunday in the Capital.

Lightning struck a tree on Clegg Street in the afternoon, splitting it in half, and sending a huge chunk down onto a parked truck. The storms also delayed races at the Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival at Mooney's Bay.

Ottawa was under off-and-on thunderstorm warnings as storm after storm moved across the region. Some residents reported intense downpours; others saw hail or localized flooding.

The weather caused the Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne Park to move indoors. Festival organizers announced the main stage would not be opening for the remainder of the festival, due to the weather, but events at the Aberdeen Pavilion and TD Place Arena would continue until midnight.

The EDM festival was the source of a few noise complaints, according to the area councillor.