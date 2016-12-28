Hawkesbury OPP investigating death of 4-year-old in Wendover
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:29PM EST
Members of the Hawkesbury OPP were called around 8:30 this morning to a home in the hamlet of Wendover for a medical distress call.
A 4-year-old male child was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead
A post mortem is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Ottawa.
The investigation continues.
More to come…
