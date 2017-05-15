

CTV Ottawa





CTV News has learned the Hard Rock Casino company is part of the winning bid to expand gaming at Rideau Carleton. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has chosen a partnership bid involving Hard Rock and Rideau Carleton itself.

RIdeau Carleton will be renamed Hard Rock Casino Ottawa. It will be a $320 million project that will include a Hard Rock Hotel and Hard Rock Cafe.

The project will create 1,900 new construction jobs and the expansion would mean more slot machines and card table games. Ottawa city council passed a resolution permitting at least 21 card tables. A news conference is scheduled this afternoon to announce more details.