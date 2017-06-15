Gord Downie, indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle to receive Order of Canada on Monday
In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Gord Downie speaks during a ceremony honouring him at the AFN Special Chiefs assembly in Gatineau, Que. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:34AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Gord Downie and indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle will be appointed to the Order of Canada on Monday, while the other members of the Tragically Hip will also receive one of the country's highest civilian honours at a later date.
Maracle will be named an officer of the Order of Canada and Downie a member, both for their leadership in supporting indigenous issues.
Maracle, a Mohawk from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and executive director of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, is known as a passionate advocate for urban indigenous peoples and women's issues.
Downie, who announced last year that he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, has become a strong advocate for indigenous people and issues.
His recent solo album and graphic novel "Secret Path" tells the story of an indigenous boy, Chanie Wenjack, who died while trying to escape a residential school.
The Hip's members -- Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair -- are being honoured for their contributions to Canadian music and support for social and environmental causes.
An officer of the Order of Canada is recognized for national service or achievement, while a member of the Order of Canada is honoured for contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.
